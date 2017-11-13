Police investigating shooting in Hamden, searching for 3 suspects

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police are on the scene of a shooting in the town.

According to police, the shooting took place at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Dudley Street.

Officials say they are currently searching for three men believed to be involved in the shooting.

Authorities say one victim has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not elaborate on their condition.

No identities have been released.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.