Ridership rising on new CTtransit bus routes

WTNH.com staff Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ridership is surging on CTtransit’s new bus routes.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy announced the new route connecting the University of Connecticut’s Storrs, Hartford and Farmington campuses have made more than 32,000 trips since it launched in August.

Besides the tree campuses, the express bus also makes stops to other destinations in central Connecticut.

