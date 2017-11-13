Seal at Mystic Aquarium set to undergo surgery

Related Coverage Mystic Aquarium seal pups released into ocean

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A Northern Fur Seal being cared for at Mystic Aquarium is about to undergo surgery that could end the seizures she’s been having.

Ziggy was found in California near death about four years ago.

Northern Fur Seals are a protected species.

Ziggy has a neurological problem and her condition is getting worse.

Ziggy is now at an animal hospital at Tufts University.

The surgery she needs would be the first time ever performed on a seal.It has been done before to help dogs.

Good luck, Ziggy!