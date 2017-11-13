Sen. Cathy Osten calls for review of Eversource’s response

SPRAGUE, Conn. (WTNH) — Sen. Cathy Osten of Sprague is joining Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff of Norwalk in trying to get the General Assembly to look Eversource Energy’s response to last month’s windstorm.

The two Democratic lawmakers want to know whether or not Eversource followed minimum performance standards for emergency preparation and response. Noncompliance could result in financial penalties.

The Sunday night into Monday storm left more than 100,000 residents in the dark for multiple days, especially in eastern Connecticut.

Osten and Duff have asked the legislature’s Energy and Technology Committee to hold an informational public forum on the utility’s response.

Eversource says it understands the senators’ concerns about the storm but notes it caused “significant damage to the electrical system, affecting most of the 149 communities we serve.”

In many cases, Eversource says parts of the system had to be rebuilt.