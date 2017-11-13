Smart home technology keeping families safe

(WTNH) — You’ve heard of smart phones and smart watches, but the latest boom in technology is surrounding smart homes.

News 8’s Darren Kramer looked into how people can use technology to keep their families safer, all while saving money in the process.

Smart home technology has never been easier, or cheaper. A lot of things on the market like securities cameras can be found for under $100.

The world of smart home automation is still in its infancy, but its the biggest growth area in home electronics.

There are smart bulbs you can schedule or turn on from anywhere, smart plugs and switches, smart door locks and door bells, just to name a few things. Now, thanks to speakers like Amazon’s echo or Google home, almost everything can be controlled by simply talking.

WEB EXTRA: News 8’s Darren Kramer speaks with pcmag.com features editor Eric Griffith about smart technology:

 

