Stolen vehicle recovered in Cromwell, police search for suspects

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for suspects after a stolen vehicle has been recovered in Cromwell.

According to Connecticut State Police, the vehicle was recovered along Exit 18 on Route 9. The vehicle was found around 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Officials have not said where the vehicle was stolen from.

Connecticut has seen an increasing number of motor vehicle thefts in recent months, prompting police departments across the state to remind residents to lock their car doors and to keep valuables out of vehicles.

