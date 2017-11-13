Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Joe Furey Visits Brass City Charter School in Waterbury

By Published:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a Friday treat for the fourth graders of Brass City Charter School in Waterbury who had a special guest speak at their school. Storm Team 8’s Co-Chief Meteorologist Joe Furey taught the students about weather events with a focus on storms.

Questions were asked ranging from why lightening appears as white, purple, blue or yellow and what causes thunder to make a sound and great conversations on tornado formation. The students were excited to learn about weather forecasting from Joe, and a few even raised their hands saying they also wanted to be a meteorologist when they get older.

 

