Stretch Your Dollar: Hot tech gifts for the holidays

By Published: Updated:
An Amazon Echo Spot is displayed during a program announcing several new Amazon products by the company, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Seattle. The round version of the Echo Show has its own 2.5-inch display that can provide visual information, such as the weather or a clock face. It also provides access to Alexa and supports optional video-calling support. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

(WTNH) — The latest in technology could be the greatest gifts under the tree this year.

There are a slew of new, innovative gadgets on the market in time for the holidays.

For the exercise enthusiast? Fitbit – Going far beyond counting steps with its new smartwatch, ‘The Ionic’.

Headphones can be a big hit, from wireless models to a new model from Aftershokz that are worn outside the ears.

For some indoor ideas, Amazon’s unveiled new versions of its Echo, from the ‘Echo Show’ with its digital monitor, to a version that takes photos and videos. Its built in light makes sure your outfits pop in the pictures.

Taking technology to a bigger screen? The Duo Computer looks like a 27-inch mirror, but it is a touch screen with artificial intelligence.

Experts say the time to start crossing some of these high-demand tech-gifts off your shopping list is now. If a new piece of technology is a must have for the holiday season, pick it up when it is available, regardless of whether it’s a deal. A lot of the hot technology items sell out quickly.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s