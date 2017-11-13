Stretch Your Dollar: Hot tech gifts for the holidays

(WTNH) — The latest in technology could be the greatest gifts under the tree this year.

There are a slew of new, innovative gadgets on the market in time for the holidays.

For the exercise enthusiast? Fitbit – Going far beyond counting steps with its new smartwatch, ‘The Ionic’.

Headphones can be a big hit, from wireless models to a new model from Aftershokz that are worn outside the ears.

For some indoor ideas, Amazon’s unveiled new versions of its Echo, from the ‘Echo Show’ with its digital monitor, to a version that takes photos and videos. Its built in light makes sure your outfits pop in the pictures.

Taking technology to a bigger screen? The Duo Computer looks like a 27-inch mirror, but it is a touch screen with artificial intelligence.

Experts say the time to start crossing some of these high-demand tech-gifts off your shopping list is now. If a new piece of technology is a must have for the holiday season, pick it up when it is available, regardless of whether it’s a deal. A lot of the hot technology items sell out quickly.