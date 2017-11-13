Suspects sought in Milford armed robbery attack

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police are investigating a violent armed robbery that took place over the weekend.

The incident happened early Saturday morning on Wood Avenue.

Police say it appears as though two men waited for the victims to park their car. That’s when the suspects attacked and stole cash, cell phones and a jacket.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital after being pistol whipped.

Officials say the suspects left the scene in a grey SUV.

There have been no arrests made at this time.