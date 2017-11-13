Talks resume in Anthem-Hartford HealthCare negotiations

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Hartford HealthCare appear to have resumed talks.

According to the Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2hoUg21), the president of the insurance giant reached out to leaders of the hospital network over the weekend through email and also extended a new offer at the beginning of the month.

The issue has caused many in Connecticut to postpone treatments or pay out-of-network costs since the contract expired at the end of September.

Anthem says it is willing to participate in mediation to come to a resolution and urged Hartford Healthcare to start accepting in-network Anthem subscribers while the two sides negotiate.

