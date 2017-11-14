8 Minute Meals: Zucchini Noodle Antipasto

By Published:

(WTNH) — Local chef and blogger Laura Scaviola of Magia Paleo shows News 8 how to make a Zucchini Noodle Antipasto.

Ingredients:

3 medium zucchini, spiralized into ‘noodles’
3 oz. salami, cut into strips
3 oz. ham, cut into strips
½ cup cherry tomatoes
1 6oz jar marinated artichoke hearts, chopped
¼ cup sliced black olives
⅓ cup mozzarella pearls
¼ cup Italian dressing (suggested recipe below)
2 tbsp shredded parmesan cheese

Dressing:

5 tbsp olive oil
3 tbsp red wine vinegar
¼ tsp onion powder
¼ tsp garlic powder
¼ tsp dried basil
¼ tsp dried parsley
¼ tsp dried oregano
Salt & pepper to taste
Directions: Add all ingredients to a jar. Close lid and shake to combine.

Instructions:

1. Remove moisture from zucchini noodles using the salt method. Spread the noodles on two layers of paper towels. Salt the zucchini lightly. Place a layer of paper towel on top. Let rest for 3-5 minutes. Then, lightly press paper towel to soak out the moisture. Repeat pressure with dry paper towels until moisture is removed.
2. Add zucchini noodles to large bowl with Italian dressing. Set aside.
3. Slice deli salami and ham into thin strips about 2 inches in length. Place into a separate bowl. Drain olives, artichokes, and mozzarella and add to the bowl. Add tomatoes. Toss to combine.
4. Pour meat, veggies, and mozzarella into the zucchini noodles bowl. Combine well.
5. Serve in bowls and top with shredded parmesan cheese.

