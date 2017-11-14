911 dispatcher helps Danbury boy save baby sister

By Published: Updated:

DANBURY, Conn. (WABC/WTNH) — A 9-year-old Danbury boy’s quick thinking, along with the expertise of a 911 dispatcher, saved a baby girl’s life Saturday.

She’s resting peacefully now, but Anna Julia Almeida put quite the scare into her family this weekend. The 1-month old baby, who was born prematurely, became unresponsive. That’s when her 9-year old brother called 911.

Anna had choked on vomit. Initially, Co-wan’s mother tried to talk to the 911 operator, but was too frantic. The fifth grader stayed on the line, and calmly translated into Portuguese Dispatcher Ashley Romano’s instructions.

Web Extra: Listen to the 911 call

Within seconds, Anna resumed breathing and was breathing on her own by the time Danbury firefighters arrived. Firefighter Jamie Gagliardo said the young boy made all of the difference in this situation.

He did a great job. He’s really the one who made the big difference here. The mother did have hands on the child, the mother did everything he relayed but him being able to remain calm helped the mother remain calm, helped her through the instructions and really made a big difference.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s