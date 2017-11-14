911 dispatcher helps Danbury boy save baby sister

DANBURY, Conn. (WABC/WTNH) — A 9-year-old Danbury boy’s quick thinking, along with the expertise of a 911 dispatcher, saved a baby girl’s life Saturday.

She’s resting peacefully now, but Anna Julia Almeida put quite the scare into her family this weekend. The 1-month old baby, who was born prematurely, became unresponsive. That’s when her 9-year old brother called 911.

Anna had choked on vomit. Initially, Co-wan’s mother tried to talk to the 911 operator, but was too frantic. The fifth grader stayed on the line, and calmly translated into Portuguese Dispatcher Ashley Romano’s instructions.

Web Extra: Listen to the 911 call

Within seconds, Anna resumed breathing and was breathing on her own by the time Danbury firefighters arrived. Firefighter Jamie Gagliardo said the young boy made all of the difference in this situation.

He did a great job. He’s really the one who made the big difference here. The mother did have hands on the child, the mother did everything he relayed but him being able to remain calm helped the mother remain calm, helped her through the instructions and really made a big difference.