African Gray Parrot found at Talcott Mountain State Park

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
If you recognize this parrot, give Simsbury Police a call at 860-658-3110. (Photo: Twitter/Simsbury_Police)

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Simsbury police are asking the public to help them find the owner of a African Gray Parrot that was found at Talcott Mountain State Park Tuesday.

Around 2:00 p.m., Simsbury officers tweeted out a couple of photos showing the parrot being rescued from the park, and a close up shot for a potential owner to help identify their pet.

2017 11 14 simsbury parrot 1 African Gray Parrot found at Talcott Mountain State Park
Simsbury officials found an African Gray Parrot at Talcott Mountain State Park Tuesday, and are searching for its owner. (Photo: Twitter/Simsbury_Police)

If you recognize this African Gray Parrot, or have any information that could help officer reunite the bird with its rightful owner, you’re asked to give Simsbury police a call at 860-658-3110.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s