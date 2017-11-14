African Gray Parrot found at Talcott Mountain State Park

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Simsbury police are asking the public to help them find the owner of a African Gray Parrot that was found at Talcott Mountain State Park Tuesday.

Around 2:00 p.m., Simsbury officers tweeted out a couple of photos showing the parrot being rescued from the park, and a close up shot for a potential owner to help identify their pet.

If you recognize this African Gray Parrot, or have any information that could help officer reunite the bird with its rightful owner, you’re asked to give Simsbury police a call at 860-658-3110.