‘American Idol’ alum Jordin Sparks is married and pregnant

(ABC News) — In one of the best kept celebrity secrets this year, singer Jordin Sparks not only got married this summer, but is also expecting her first baby with now husband Dana Isaiah.

In a full interview and photo shoot for People magazine, Sparks opened up about how difficult it has been keeping this huge news from everyone, minus immediate family and friends. The duo eloped July 16 in Hawaii.

“[Dana’s] been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’” Sparks told the magazine.

The duo met earlier this year and Sparks, 27, said she knew right away that Isaiah, 25, was different.

“A couple days after we had actually met, I was like in my head ‘That’s going to be my husband! That’s my husband right there,’” she said. “When I’m with him, I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace and those aren’t things that I normally felt.”

Related Content: An interview with the winner of ‘Connecticut Idol’

A few weeks after tying the knot, the “American Idol” season 6 winner found out she was expecting.

“It’s been really crazy because everything changes. Once we got over the initial shock of it,” she added, “just like it is with the marriage, to be able to share that this amazing thing is happening, it’s such a great thing. We did this together!”

In addition to praising his now-wife on social media, Isaiah has also been posting heartwarming photos on Instagram that show him hanging out with his nephew in advance of his own little one.

“I thank God for you every mother loving day! Every single day with you gets better,” he wrote a few weeks back in one post with Sparks.

Sparks is also overjoyed about her new family.

“I’m extremely grateful because life is nuts,” the “No Air” singer continued in the People interview. “This is the best part so far because I have [Dana] and I have this little one and I have a new family. I’m the most content I’ve ever been in my life.”