Arrest made after homeowner confronts burglary suspect in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– A New London man was arrested after he was confronted by a homeowner during an alleged burglary on Monday afternoon.

Police say at around 3:16 p.m., officers responded to a home on Center Street for a burglary in progress. As officers were responding to the scene, the homeowner and several neighbors were attempting to detain the suspect.

According to police, this was the second reported burglary at that same residence in as many days.

Police learned that the homeowner and a witness had seen the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Henry Mercado, on the property and confronted him. Mercado then threatened the homeowner with a cutting-type instrument, before a struggle ensued.

Both Mercado and the victim received lacerations in the fight. The homeowner was treated and released for minor injuries, while Mercado was taken into custody.

Mercado was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, assault, carrying a dangerous weapon and threatening. He was held on a $50,000 bond.