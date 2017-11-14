Authorities seek more information in 2011 double slaying

By Published:
Norwalk police cruiser (file).

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police are asking anyone with information about an unsolved double slaying to come forward, reminding the public of a $50,000 reward.

Six years after the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Rickita Smalls and 27-year-old Iroquois Alston, their families spoke at a Monday press conference to ask anyone with knowledge of the killings to come forward. The Norwalk Hour reports that the two were found shot dead early morning Aug. 6, 2011.

Related: Norwalk PD offers reward for leads in 2011 double murder

Police say they died of gunshot wounds to the head and the killer remains at large.

State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo said Monday that there is still a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

___

Information from: The Hour, http://www.thehour.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s