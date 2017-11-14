Barbie’s first hijab: Meet the new Ibtihaj Muhammad doll

By Published:
(Twitter/ Ibtihaj Muhammad)

(CNN)– For the first time ever, Barbie will wear a hijab.

Mattel (MAT), which makes Barbie, announced Monday that the latest doll in its “Shero” collection will be modeled after Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad. In 2016, Muhammad became the first American to compete in the games while wearing a hijab.

“I’m proud to know that little girls everywhere can now play with a Barbie who chooses to wear hijab! This is a childhood dream come true,” Muhammad said in a tweet.

The news was announced at Glamour’s Women of the Year summit. The doll will go on sale in 2018.

Barbie has been working hard to make its collection of dolls more diverse in an effort to broaden the brand’s appeal.

In its most recent quarter, Mattel said Barbie sales were down 6% compared to last year.

The Shero line, which launched in 2015, includes dolls based on prominent women such as Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, model Ashley Graham, ballerina Misty Copeland, director Ava DuVernay and actress Zendaya.

In 2016, Barbie rolled out tall, petite and curvy versions of the dolls.

The company followed suit with Ken dolls earlier this year. Barbie’s boyfriend is now available in three body types and seven skin tones.

“Ibtihaj is an inspiration to countless girls who never saw themselves represented, and by honoring her story, we hope this doll reminds them that they can be and do anything,” Sejal Shah Miller, Barbie’s vice president of global marketing, said in a statement.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s