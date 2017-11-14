Bartender shot during robbery at Stratford bar

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A bartender is undergoing surgery after being shot during a robbery in Stratford on Tuesday night.

According to police, the robbery took place at BAR just before 7 p.m.

Officials say a man entered the establishment, approached the bartender and demanded money. After the bartender complied, he was shot once in the abdomen.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot. Authorities did not provide a description.

Officials are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Stratford Police Department at 203-385-4100 or 203-385-4145.