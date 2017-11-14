Bridgeport police actively searching for armed robbery suspect

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are hoping you recognize the suspect in an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant on North Avenue last Friday night.

According to Bridgeport police, the suspect entered the Little Caesar’s Pizza Restaurant at 186 North Avenue at 10:10 p.m. The suspect displayed a handgun, and forced the staff to open the cash register at gunpoint.

Web Extra: Surveillance video of the armed robbery at Little Caesar’s

The thief got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt in the robbery.

If you recognize the suspect in the surveillance video, you’re asked to call Bridgeport police at 203-581-5229.