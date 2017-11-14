Budweiser sales slump in U.S.

(WTNH) — There’s some bad news for Budweiser.

Last quarter, Budweiser’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev reported sales in the U.S. dropped more than five percent.

But it’s not just Budweiser.

The maker of Coors Light and Miller Lite also saw sales slump nearly three percent last quarter, but the owner of Modelo and Corona saw sales increase 13 percent in the same time period.

