NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven printing business has some cleaning up to do, after a car crashed into the front of it on Tuesday morning.

New Haven Police were outside the shop on the corner of Grand Avenue and Olive Street where the car crash happened at around 4 a.m.

Police tell News 8 that the driver of the car was cut off by another car and that caused her to crash right into the front window.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The crash remains under investigation.