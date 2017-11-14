Connecticut contestant eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars’

(WTNH) — Victoria Arlen’s run on “Dancing with the Stars” has come to an end, but along the way, she inspired so many people.

Arlen lives in Connecticut because she works as a host at ESPN. She’s also a Paralympian gold medalist.

When she was a teen, she made it out of a long-term coma where recovery was considered unlikely. She then had to relearn how to speak and walk again after being paralyzed from the wait down.

Arlen says the fact she made it this far has been, “absolutely incredible.”

“…And the love and support I’ve gotten along the way, words can’t even begin to describe it,” she said. “He’s a friend for life. He’s a brother for life. He’s taught me so much about myself, about what I was capable of doing and believing in myself. And I’m just incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to learn, to dance and to be friends with this epic human being.”

The four couples headed to the finals are Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold, Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas, and Drew Scott and Emma Slater.

They now have to learn four new dances for next week’s big two-night finale.

