Consumer group releases list of most dangerous toys of 2017

(WTNH)– A consumer group called World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) has released its list for the “10 Worst Toys of 2017″ ahead of the holiday season.
The Boston based group releases their report every year before the holiday shopping season so parents and shoppers can be aware of what are considered to be dangerous toys. The dangers for children range from choking hazards to potential for strangulation, blunt force trauma, and eye and body impact injuries.
Below are the toys featured on W.A.T.C.H.’s 2017 worst toys list:
- Toy: Hallmark “Itty Bitty’s” Baby Stacking Toy
Hazard: Potential for choking injuries
- Toy: Pull Along Pony
Hazard: Potential for strangulation and entanglement injuries
- Toy: Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword
Hazard: Potential for blunt force injuries
- Toy: Hand Fidgetz Spinners
Hazard: Potential for choking injuries
- Toy: Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Editoin
Hazard: Potential for eye and body impact injuries
- Toy: Nerf Zombie Strike Deadbolt Crossbow
Hazard: Potential for eye injuries
- Toy: Slackers Slackline Classic Series Kit
Hazard: Potential for strangulation and fall-related injuries
- Toy: Oval Xylophone
Hazard: Potential for ingestion and choking injuries
- Toy: Jetts Heels Wheels
Hazard: Potential for blunt impact and fire-related burn injuries
- Toy: Brianna Babydoll
Hazard: Potential for choking injuries
For more details on each toy, click here.