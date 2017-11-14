Cruisin’ Connecticut – ‘A Chorus Line’ at the University of New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Johnathon Yukich is a world-renown musical professional. And now he’s able to bring his expertise to the stage at UNH.

Outside of this place, I’m primarily known as a playwright. But what I love about teaching here is that I also get to do a lot of other things… including directing.

The cast of University of New Haven students are putting on their rendition of: “A Chorus Line.”

The show is about 17 dancers who are literally on the line. They’re auditioning to be in a Broadway musical. And so by the end of the play, eight get selected. By that time, we’ve invested in these characters and we get to see who gets chosen, and who doesn’t.

The show is themed around pursuing your passion.

What are we willing to give up for that passion that’s in us all? I think the play asks that question, not just of dancers and artists… but of anyone. And I think that’s really the universal theme of the piece that’s been speaking to people since it premiered in the mid 70’s.

The theater students rehearse for nearly two hours at a time.

I know how hard they’ve worked, and what they put forward to do this. It’s certainly even more meaningful.

You can see ‘A Chorus Line‘ at the Bucknall Theater at the University of New Haven, November 15th-18th. Tickets are available at the door, or online.

