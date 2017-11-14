Dig in at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — As we head into the busiest travel season of the year, airports are going all out to get your business. At Bradley International Airport, you might say there’s an effort to wine and dine you with a strategy of comfort and convenience.

“We know at Bradley Airport we’re selling convenience,” said Kevin Dillon, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “We’ve worked really hard to increase the airline route structure, but we also need the support services at the airport.”

Support services — meaning — they’ve beefed up the concessions services — big time. In the last year, businesses like Phillips Seafood have served up shrimp cocktail and crab cakes to enhance the airport experience for the busy traveler. They’ve also added a taste of luxury in a place called The Escape Lounge which allows you to feel like a VIP without any extra charge.

“That means anyone off any airline can come in, enjoy our services,” said Alexander Sokolsky, of Escape Lounges. “We offer full buffet. Base liquors.”

They try to tempt your taste buds with a variety of different foods.

“We have a grilled cheese crouton,” Sokolsky said. “You take our roasted tomato soup, eat it right together. We’ve got a kale Caesar salad. We pickle some onions, put that on top, really makes the dish.”

“Here at Bradley, we’re very focused on the customer experience,” said Dillon.

One customer was enjoying her experience, sipping on wine and eating macaroni and cheese in The Escape Lounge.

“I love it,” said Wendy Gorrie from Vancouver, Canada. “I’ve never been here before and nice hot food and wine.”

Dillon says comfort and convenience are the names of the game now when it comes to luring travelers, especially with the competition of choices in our area when it comes to air travel. Bradley hosted six million travelers last year — a good number, especially when you consider competition from airports in places like New York City.

Gorrie realizes she still has to pack her patience when she travels, but she says whether it’s testing out candy shops like Taste U., or enjoying a shrimp cocktail at Phillips Seafood, or just kicking back in The Escape Lounge, she likes the extra, added ways she can enhance her travel experience.

“I plan my airport travels and connections around what lounges might be at the airport,” she said.