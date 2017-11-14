Dog missing since July found, reunited with owner

By Published:

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–There was a very happy reunion on Monday night at the Branford Animal Shelter.

‘Boomer’ the dog went missing in Rocky Hill back in July. His owner had just adopted him from Tennessee. Over the course of months, Boomer had been spotted in a number of towns, but always managed to get away without being captured.

A few weeks ago, a volunteer group called CT Dog Gone Recovery managed to trap him Branford.

The owner came down to the animal shelter to pick him up. It was a happy reunion indeed.

“I’ve had too many close calls and too many false alarms. Then I got down here, and got nose-to-nose with him and realized it was him,” the owner said.

After four months on the loose, Boomer was treated for a number of ailments by the folks at the hospital.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s