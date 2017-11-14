Dog missing since July found, reunited with owner

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–There was a very happy reunion on Monday night at the Branford Animal Shelter.

‘Boomer’ the dog went missing in Rocky Hill back in July. His owner had just adopted him from Tennessee. Over the course of months, Boomer had been spotted in a number of towns, but always managed to get away without being captured.

A few weeks ago, a volunteer group called CT Dog Gone Recovery managed to trap him Branford.

The owner came down to the animal shelter to pick him up. It was a happy reunion indeed.

“I’ve had too many close calls and too many false alarms. Then I got down here, and got nose-to-nose with him and realized it was him,” the owner said.

After four months on the loose, Boomer was treated for a number of ailments by the folks at the hospital.