Get Healthy for the Holidays: healthy Thanksgiving Day platters

By Published:

(WTNH) — Before you pack your plate this Thanksgiving, Dr. Cheryl Vincent, owner of Simsbury Chiropractic and Wellness Center has some healthy snacking alternatives.

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, so Dr. Cheryl Vincent is sharing her ideas for healthy, tasty treats for the whole family, in an effort to combat diabetes and obesity.

Decorating a turkey shaped veggie or fruit platter will get the kids excited to snack on something healthy.

Use reduced fat and fat free ingredient where you can. Dr. Vincent says Greek yogurt is a great substitute for sour cream.

Dr. Vincent also suggests working out whenever you can during the busy holiday season.

Play a deck of “exercise” cards with your kids every night. The Spades are for sit-up’s or crunches, the Clubs are for push-up’s, the Hearts are for jumping jack’s and the Diamonds are for mountain climber’s. Do the number of repetitions that show up on the card.

