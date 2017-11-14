Hamden neighbors on edge after shooting

HAMDEN, CONN. (WTNH) — Twenty-four hours after a shooting on Dudley Street, some neighbors told News 8 they want to move out of Hamden.

Resident Naquasia Dicks said due to the recent uptick in crime, it’s simply time to go.

A bullet doesn’t have a name on it. It could go through the window. It could go anywhere. It’s just time to go. It really is. With my kid walking around I have a 2-year-old so like with him walking around and being in this neighborhood I don’t feel safe at all.”

A section of the Farmington Canal trail was roped off with crime scene tape.

Dicks added, “They had about six police officers right here and yellow tape surrounded everywhere.” Katherine Wolf said, “I was around here last night and I saw the police tape.”

One man was shot and taken to the hospital. Officials are searching for three suspects.

Residents said crime in this area is getting worse. Lamar Smith told News 8, “I think it’s the same kind of stuff that’s been happening that you hear about people getting shot on the trail, same kind of thing, same old story.”

David Wright said, “I’ve been using the Farmington trail for twenty years. I’ve lived in this neighborhood for 15 years, so I try to keep my wits about me and it is very disappointing to me that this kind of thing continues to happen.”

Neighbors said they’re afraid for their safety. Dicks said, “Definitely not walk around here. It is just getting worse and worse as the years go on.”