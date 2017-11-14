Hundreds donate Thanksgiving meals for Turkey Tuesday

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s Turkey Tuesday in Hartford! Hundreds of people came out Tuesday morning to donate turkeys and other non-perishable food items for local families this holiday season.

Foodshare partnered with Bank Of America and United Healthcare to collect the donations so that thousands of local families can celebrate a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

The event is just one of a number of donation sites for the annual “A Turkey and 30” campaign.

“We call it the “Turkey and 30” campaign because the turkey is to help people during the holiday season. The $30 is a recognition that hunger is a year round problem. It doesn’t end when the holidays are over and it’s a way for us to continue doing what we do year round,” said Jason Jakubowski, President & CEO of Foodshare.

Foodshare is collecting donations through next Monday.

For a full list of donations sites and more information on the program, go to www.ATurkeyand30.org.

