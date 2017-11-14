Lawmakers meet to approve fixed budget language

Related Coverage Report shows new state budget already has projected deficit

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Just when you thought it was over, some new problems cropping up with the state budget. A report was just released showing the spending plan is millions of dollars in the red.

A deal was made, but now the details don’t look pretty. And state senators are expected to meet again Tuesday to push this through.

It took the legislature nine long months, four of them into the new fiscal year just to agree on the new budget. Now, a new report shows the current fiscal year is projected to end about $200 million in the red and the new year is a little better.

It’s projected to have about a $150 million deficit. Legislative leaders sent out statements saying the figures are disappointing but not unexpected.

Also, when lawmakers get back to work Tuesday, they’ll be looking at two big things. They need to iron out language on the hospital provider tax. Malloy says as it states now, it could cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars in federal Medicaid reimbursements.

Plus, they’ll also tackle language that held up almost 30 million in elderly rental assistance.

So Tuesday the senate is meeting, then the House plans to meet on Wednesday to get all of this behind them after 9 long months of the budget debacle.