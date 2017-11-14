Longtime Notre Dame-West Haven soccer coach retires

Related Coverage Notre Dame-West Haven high school star announces college decision

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–For the first time in the history of the program, Notre Dame-West Haven boys’ soccer will have a new coach next season. Longtime head coach Rudy Raffone announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Over 29 years with the Green Knights, Raffone won 234 games. Coach Raffone started the program back in 1988, and led the Green Knights to 21 state tournament appearances.

Raffone retired as a teacher back in 2015. He had been with the school since 1977.

Congratulations, coach, on a great career.

