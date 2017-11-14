Man pleads guilty to shooting that injured 10-year-old

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An 18-year-old Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to firing a gun into a home and critically injuring a young girl.

The Hartford Courant reports Zakhi Davis entered his plea Monday to charges of first-degree assault and carrying a pistol without a permit. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Davis was 17 when police say he opened fire on a Hartford home in November 2016. Police say Davis was seeking a gunman who fired into his home a day earlier.

Prosecutors say 10-year-old Ariana Wilson was playing Uno with her grandmother when one of Davis’ bullets struck her in the head and lodged itself behind her right eye. The bullet was later removed, and the girl has regained some of her vision.

