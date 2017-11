(WTNH) — A 44-year-old Massachusetts man appeared in court on Tuesday for breaking into a family’s home.

He did not steal anything except a bottle of wine which he drank and then fell asleep inside the house.

“He was very passive so, just talked, couldn’t explain why he was there. I called the police,” said homeowner John Walsh.

Vaughn Buckley was charged with unarmed burglary and destruction of property.

The judge denied him bail because he violated probation in a previous case.