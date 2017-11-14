New Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo to be honored before UConn game

Related Coverage Rebecca Lobo proud of her time with Connecticut Sun

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – Two-time All-American and 1995 National Player of the Year Rebecca Lobo will be honored in a pregame ceremony prior to the UConn women’s basketball team’s 2017-18 home opener against No. 20 California on Friday at Gampel Pavilion.

Lobo became the first UConn women’s basketball alum to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September, and a banner commemorating that moment will be unveiled pregame Friday.

The banner will be on display next to head coach Geno Auriemma’s Hall of Fame banner in the south end of Gampel Pavilion. Auriemma was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

Fans will have the opportunity to pick up a commemorative poster of Lobo’s new banner at all three entrances to Gampel Pavilion.

Fans can also stop by section 221 to write a message on a special banner that will be given to Lobo after the game. The banner will be available for signing from 5:30-6:40 p.m. Additionally, the 1996 national championship trophy will be on display pregame.