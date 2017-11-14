New Light High School teacher named 2018 Teacher of the Year

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An art teacher from New Light High School was named the 2018 Teacher of the Year.

Michael Pavano was given the honor on Tuesday in recognition of his work as an educator.

The school says Mr. Pavano volunteers his time for all school projects and captures all aspects of student life by working as the school’s photographer, among other accolades.

Related Content: Teacher tax deduction eliminated in GOP tax plans

Other finalists for the award included English teacher Chevaunne Breland from Hillhouse High School, 1st grade bilingual teacher Rocio Barahona from the Clinton Avenue School, and Pre-K teacher Katherine DeNaples from the Davis Street Magnet School.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s