New Light High School teacher named 2018 Teacher of the Year

Related Coverage Teacher tax deduction eliminated in GOP tax plans

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An art teacher from New Light High School was named the 2018 Teacher of the Year.

Michael Pavano was given the honor on Tuesday in recognition of his work as an educator.

The school says Mr. Pavano volunteers his time for all school projects and captures all aspects of student life by working as the school’s photographer, among other accolades.

Related Content: Teacher tax deduction eliminated in GOP tax plans

Other finalists for the award included English teacher Chevaunne Breland from Hillhouse High School, 1st grade bilingual teacher Rocio Barahona from the Clinton Avenue School, and Pre-K teacher Katherine DeNaples from the Davis Street Magnet School.