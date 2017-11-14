Norwich hopes video brings in business

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Most people who see city hall say it’s a beautiful building, but now there’s a new video out showcasing the city’s other highlights.

The video starts with aerial shots of Norwich and you hear the voice of Jason Vincent the owner of Epicure Brewing. “I love this place it has a great history an amazing authenticity.”

The stories of local business owners like Vincent are brought to life in this video entitled “Norwich Welcomes You.”

“When everybody told us you’d be crazy to open on Franklin Street. We did it and now the whole street is coming to life,” said Becka and Ray Alberts, owners of These Guys Brewing, who are also featured in the video.

The idea for the video came from Mayor Deberey Hinchey who heard the same thing over and over when she was running for office.

“One of the predominent themes was there’s nothing here,” said Mayor Hinchey.

She wanted this video to show that there is a lot in the Rose of New England and it hasn’t even fully bloomed.

“Number one we’re open for business and no matter what your issue is about starting a business we have the staff and the team that will help you get it accomplished,” said Mayor Hinchey.

“Any roadblock I had they quickly helped me unstick it,” said Jill Fritsche, the owner of Encore Justified, who is also featured in the video.

Local videographer Arnold Alino produced the video and shares in the hopes it will bring new business to Norwich.

“Since… my office here at Foundry 66 I’m a witness and part of the revitalization of Norwich,” said Alino who started Barberry Productions in Norwich a year ago.

“Oh I love it,” said Hayley Fitch of Norwich.”I mean downtown Norwich could be a lot of fun and it has a lot of potential for new things to come around here.”

A message for the masses. “Come to Norwich. We are looking forward to doing business with you.”

The video is a first in a series of videos. The next is going to highlight attractions like Howard Brown Park and focus on the quality of life in the city.