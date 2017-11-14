Norwich Police arrest 2 following robbery, stabbing

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men have been arrested after a stabbing took place in Norwich.

According to Norwich Police, on Nov. 12 just before 11:30 p.m., officials responded to a report of shots fired on Broad Street. At the scene, officers located 25-year-old Denzel Johnson with injuries to his hand.

Officials determined no shots had been fired but that an assault involving Johnson and two other men had allegedly taken place.

Officers later learned from State Police that a victim with a knife wound who was believed to be involved in the assault was found in Colchester.

According to police, the 19-year-old victim and his girlfriend had met with Johnson and 20-year-old Shamon Sharpley earlier in the night to purchase marijuana.

Officials say Johnson and Sharpley stole an unspecified amount of cash from the victim and that Johnson stabbed the 19-year-old in the arm.

Johnson was placed under arrest and is facing charges of Robbery in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree. Sharpley was later located and arrested for Robbery in the Second Degree and Assault in the Third Degree. Both are being held on $100,000 bonds each.

The stab victim was treated at a local hospital for a minor injury and has been released.