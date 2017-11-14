Officer who hit suspect suspended; sergeant demoted

By Published:
Manchester police cruiser (file).

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer has been suspended after hitting a suspect in the head twice during an arrest, and a sergeant has been demoted for errors in related paperwork.

The Journal Inquirer reports than an internal investigation found Manchester police Officer Robert Johnson was justified in hitting the man, but might have escalated the confrontation with aggressive language and actions.

The report says Johnson may have been upset because the suspect had spit on him and used a racial slur.

Johnson was suspended for five days. He said he “dealt with what was presented.”

The investigation also determined Sgt. Cleon Moses incorrectly reported that Johnson hit the man in the chest, not the head, despite video evidence. Moses said he made a mistake while rushing through paperwork.

___

Information from: Journal Inquirer, http://www.journalinquirer.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s