Pair of 20-year-old black Republicans sworn into office in Middletown

Related Coverage Pair of 20-year-olds believed youngest black Republicans elected to Connecticut public office

(WTNH)–A pair of 20-year-old best friends were just elected sworn in to public office in Middletown. On Tuesday night, Tyrell Brown and Edward Ford took the oath of office before a packed audience in city hall.

Brown takes a seat on the planning and zoning commission while Ford joins the school board. They’re believed to be the youngest black Republicans ever elected in Connecticut.

Original Story: Pair of 20-year-olds believed youngest black Republicans elected to Connecticut public office

Ford and Brown say they have been friends since middle school, and each developed a passion for politics at a young age. Both ran for office in this year’s elections, and were estatic when the results came in.

“When the results came in I was absolutely euphoric,” Ford said.

“When I found out I won I said okay, time to get to work,” said Brown.

Ford is a psychology major at Central Connecticut State University. Brown is a business major at Southern Connecticut State University.