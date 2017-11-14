Pair of 20-year-old black Republicans sworn into office in Middletown

Tyrell Brown and Edward Ford, Jr. were both elected to public office in Middletown.

(WTNH)–A pair of 20-year-old best friends were just elected sworn in to public office in Middletown. On Tuesday night, Tyrell Brown and Edward Ford took the oath of office before a packed audience in city hall.

Brown takes a seat on the planning and zoning commission while Ford joins the school board. They’re believed to be the youngest black Republicans ever elected in Connecticut.

Ford and Brown say they have been friends since middle school, and each developed a passion for politics at a young age. Both ran for office in this year’s elections, and were estatic when the results came in.

“When the results came in I was absolutely euphoric,” Ford said.

“When I found out I won I said okay, time to get to work,” said Brown.

Ford is a psychology major at Central Connecticut State University. Brown is a business major at Southern Connecticut State University.

