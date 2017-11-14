PD: Hartford man distributed narcotics that led to Norwich overdose

Related Coverage DEA cracking down on fake fentanyl traffickers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man has been arrested for his alleged connection to an overdose in Norwich back in September.

According to police, 23-year-old Felix “Pablo” Lopez was arrested on Monday on a criminal complaint charging him with narcotics distribution offenses.

On Sept. 13, Norwich Police responded to an untimely death at a residence in the city. Police located the body of a 20-year-old woman and were told she was addicted to heroin. The Chief Medical Examiner determined the victim’s cause of death to be acute fentanyl and heroin intoxication.

Officials allege Lopez supplied the heroin that caused the victim’s death.

Officers say during his arrest, Lopez had an unspecified amount of crack cocaine in his possession.

Lopez is facing charges of intent to distribute, and distribution of, controlled substances, and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.