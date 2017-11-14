PD: Man with 130 arrests found hiding in bathtub in Hartford home invasion

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A convicted felon, who has been arrested 130 times in Hartford, was found hiding in a woman’s bathtub during a home invasion Monday night.

Police say officers responded to a home on Woodside Circle after a woman reported that someone had smashed a door glass window, broke in and was still in her home.

The woman was able to seek shelter in a safe room while officers responded to the home. Upon arrival, they noticed the broken glass, maintained a perimeter and began a search of the house.

A police K9 was then able to find the suspect hiding in the second floor bathtub in the children’s bathroom. Police say he was clutching a knife but was subdued by the K9 and officers.

The suspect was later identified as 56-year-old Leroy Mims. Police say Mims had the victim’s jewelry and property in his backpack and pockets when he was arrested.

Mims was charged with home invasion, burglary, larceny, criminal mischief, carrying a dangerous weapon and interfering with police. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Police say Mims has already been arrested 130 times in Hartford alone, not counting other towns or states.