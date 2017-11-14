PD: Man with 130 arrests found hiding in bathtub in Hartford home invasion

By Published: Updated:
Leroy Mims (Hartford Police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A convicted felon, who has been arrested 130 times in Hartford, was found hiding in a woman’s bathtub during a home invasion Monday night.

Police say officers responded to a home on Woodside Circle after a woman reported that someone had smashed a door glass window, broke in and was still in her home.

The woman was able to seek shelter in a safe room while officers responded to the home. Upon arrival, they noticed the broken glass, maintained a perimeter and began a search of the house.

A police K9 was then able to find the suspect hiding in the second floor bathtub in the children’s bathroom. Police say he was clutching a knife but was subdued by the K9 and officers.

The suspect was later identified as 56-year-old Leroy Mims. Police say Mims had the victim’s jewelry and property in his backpack and pockets when he was arrested.

Mims was charged with home invasion, burglary, larceny, criminal mischief, carrying a dangerous weapon and interfering with police. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Police say Mims has already been arrested 130 times in Hartford alone, not counting other towns or states.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s