Person suffers life-threatening injury in Killingly crash

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 6 in Killingly is closed after a two-car crash.
According to Connecticut State Police, two cars collided on Providence Road around 1:15 p.m. Police say one person has life-threatening injuries while another suffered minor injuries
Officials say one car caught fire and trapped the driver inside who had minor injuries.
Related Content: Click here for the live traffic map
There has been no word yet on what caused the crash.
The victims’ identities have not been released.
News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.