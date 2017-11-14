Person suffers life-threatening injury in Killingly crash

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 6 in Killingly is closed after a two-car crash.

According to Connecticut State Police, two cars collided on Providence Road around 1:15 p.m. Police say one person has life-threatening injuries while another suffered minor injuries

Officials say one car caught fire and trapped the driver inside who had minor injuries.

There has been no word yet on what caused the crash.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.