Person suffers life-threatening injury in Killingly crash

By Published:

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 6 in Killingly is closed after a two-car crash.

According to Connecticut State Police, two cars collided on Providence Road around 1:15 p.m. Police say one person has life-threatening injuries while another suffered minor injuries

Officials say one car caught fire and trapped the driver inside who had minor injuries.

Related Content: Click here for the live traffic map

There has been no word yet on what caused the crash.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s