Police: Connecticut man spotted cycling with assault weapon

By Published:
A Bushmaster AR-15 rifle (Image: Wikimedia)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A man authorities say was spotted bicycling through Bridgeport carrying an AR-15 assault-style rifle has been held on $50,000 bond.

The Connecticut Post reports that 49-year-old Louis Varvella was arraigned Monday on multiple charges including breach of peace and possession of an assault rifle.

Police received multiple calls on Thursday morning reporting a man on a bicycle carrying a weapon.

Officers caught up with Varvella, a bouncer at a city strip club, outside a florist.

They say the weapon was not loaded, but its serial number had been obscured and the suspect was also carrying two high-capacity magazines.

Varvella said he found the rifle on the street and was cycling to the police station to turn it in. He’s due back in court Dec. 1.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s