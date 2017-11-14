Police officers under investigation after alleged beating

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police officers are being investigated after a video showing police allegedly beating a teenager over the weekend.

Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez says he has placed several officers on administrative status while the Office of Internal Affairs investigates. The Connecticut Post reports the Friday video shows 18-year-old Aaron Kearney being forced face-first against a car hood while his mother pleads for police not to hurt him.

The video also shows an unidentified female officer hitting Kearney’s face.

Kearney’s family says he has never had trouble with police before and has attended summits with Perez on improving community relations. Police say they responded to the scene after Kearney reported a minor traffic accident.

Kearney is charged with breach of peace and assault on a police officer.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

