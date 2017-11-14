Power companies set for hearing on Wednesday on storm response

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, the state’s biggest power companies will appear at the state Capitol over their response to last month’s wind storm that knocked out power all over the state.

Some people have been complaining that it took the companies too long to get the power back on.

Related Content: Senator Cathy Osten calls for review of Eversource’s response to windstorm

Lawmakers will be quizzing the utilities about their response and how well they were prepared for the storm.

The Oct. 29th storm left more than 100,000 homes in the dark, some for days.

Related Content: Lawmakers seek review of Eversource’s response to wind storm