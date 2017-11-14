Rallies held as University of Hartford bullying case enters court

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a despicable crime. One student allegedly used her own bodily fluids to make her roommate sick and move out.

It has caused a lot of unrest in the community as the suspect heads to court.

There have been NAACP rallies at West Hartford Police Department, protests on the University of Hartford campus, and anger and frustration among the black community.

Related Content: Hate crime charge sought against white college roommate

Marcus Spinner has been one of those protesting.

“Even if she didn’t get sick, you can’t do that to somebody and then get misdemeanor charges…You should be expelled,” he said.

University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu was arrested earlier this month for allegedly terrorizing a black roommate Chanell “Jazzy” Rowe and then bragging about it on Instagram, writing,

Finally did it yo girl fgot rid of her roommate!! After 1 1/2 month of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons (on) her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie.”

As Brianna Brochu heads into court Wednesday, many wonder if the charges will be increased to a hate crime.

Professor Kathleen Mullin, head of the criminal justice department at the University of St. Joseph says the motivation behind the crime is what gets you the hate crime statute.

“In order for something to be a hate crime, the prosecutor [is] asked to prove that the crime itself is motivated specifically and only by someone’s race, gender, sexual orientation or religion,” she explained.

Original Story: PD: University of Hartford student arrested for bullying roommate

Professor Mullen says making a roommate sick with bodily fluids can fall under a wide range of charges. The states attorney’s office could add hate crimes in court on Wednesday if they can prove it.

“Often, students are put together in rooms and it doesn’t work out for a lot of reasons that have nothing to do with race, sexual orientation or religion or any of the categories that are protected by the hate crimes statutes,” Professor Mullin continued.

West Hartford Police said they have completed their investigation and now the case is in the hands of the state’s attorney’s office.