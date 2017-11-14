Rocky Hill Police investigate “untimely death”

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill Police are investigating what they are calling an “untimely death” in the town.

According to police, units responded to Alterra Rocky Hill Apartments on Brook Street for a report of an unresponsive woman.

Officials were able to locate the woman who was presumed dead at the scene.

At this time, police say the death does not appear to be suspicious and that there is currently no threat to public safety.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the woman’s death.