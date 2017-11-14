Schedule changes on the way for Amtrak riders at Penn Station

NEW YORK CITY (WTNH)– There are some changes for commuters coming to Penn Station that will affect Amtrak riders.

The train station in New York City will under-go a series of track renewal projects that will start in January of next year and run through May.

Amtrak engineering crews will replace two tracks and three turnouts at Penn Station during this time.

There will be some track closures which in turn will effect some train schedules.

Below are the schedule changes will take place during the renewal work:

• Amtrak is cancelling Northeast Regional Trains 110 from Washington, D.C. (WAS) to New York Penn Station (NYP) and 127 from NYP to WAS

• Northbound Keystone Train 640 will terminate at Newark Penn Station

• Southbound Keystone Train 643 will originate at Newark Penn Station

• Southbound Train 173 will stop at Newark Airport

• Southbound Trains 129, 193 and 653 will all have earlier departure times.

• Train 170 will also depart WAS early, stop at North Philadelphia and Cornwells Heights and resume its schedule from Trenton

• Long Island Rail Road and NJ TRANSIT are also expected to announce service schedule adjustments

For more details, click here.