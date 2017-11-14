Shakira postpones European tour due to vocal problems

By Published:
Shakira
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016, file photo, Shakira attends the LA Premiere of "Zootopia" in Los Angeles. Shakira is postponing her European tour after suffering a vocal cord hemorrhage. Shakira took to Twitter on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, to apologize to her fans, saying she has a “heavy heart” but must stop singing to recover. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) — Shakira is postponing her European tour until next year after suffering a vocal cord hemorrhage.

The 40-year-old Colombian sensation took to Twitter on Tuesday to apologize to her fans, saying she has a “heavy heart” but must stop singing to recover.

Related Content: ‘American Idol’ alum Jordin Sparks is married and pregnant

“All the years I’ve been signing, I’ve never been faced with a situation like this,” she wrote in statements in both English and Spanish. She says she can’t wait to be back onstage and “hear your voices singing along with mine.”

Shakira this year released her 11th album, “El Dorado,” and her European tour this winter was due to hit Paris, Amsterdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Barcelona, Munich, Milan and Zurich, among other cities.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s