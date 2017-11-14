Silver Alert issued for elderly Plainville man

By Published:
Joseph Zysek (Photo Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man from Plainville.

According to Connecticut State Police, 85-year-old Joseph Zysek went missing on Tuesday.

Zysek is described as a white man with grey hair and green eyes. Police say he stands around 5’5″ and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with white fleece inside, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Plainville Police say he was last seen at 4 p.m. in Bristol driving his grey 2012 Chevy Malibu with Connecticut plate JZYSEK.

Officials say he needs important daily medications and may be lost and confused.

Anyone with information on Zysek’s location is asked to contact Plainville Police at 860-747-1617.

